Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol, stormed the box office on Friday, boasting an extraordinary 40.10 Cr net in collections in India. Tara Singh's power packed performance, electrifying dialogues, perfectly blended nostalgic element and a heartwarming father son-bond has won hearts across the nation and shattered multiple records. The film receives the second biggest opening of the year and is all set to grow over the weekend.

This monumental achievement now stands as Sunny Deol's most impressive opening to date. The film's dominance extended across pivotal regions: Punjab, Rajasthan, CP, CI, Bihar, Gujarat, Orrisa, and Assam, with a particular stronghold in densely populated areas. Notably, this feat was accomplished on an ordinary Friday, not reliant on a holiday boost. The film is all set to create an indelible mark on the hearts of the audiences and create history once again.

The movie's unprecedented opening during Independence Week marks a significant milestone in the last 7-8 years. Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.