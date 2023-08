Sunny Deol’s high-octane action-drama film Gadar 2, which is scripting new records at the Indian box office, witnessed a huge drop in its collections on Day 11. The film was expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India on Monday but failed to do so. It is expected to reach the milestone today, on day 12 of its theatrical release. Also Read - When Sunny Deol fought with Hema Malini after she got married to Dharmendra; mom Prakash Kaur handled the situation

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

On Monday, Gadar 2 saw a huge drop in its collections. After scoring a blockbuster Rs 90 crore weekend, the film collected Rs 14 crore according to early estimates. The total box office collection of Gadar 2 now stands at nearly Rs 389 crore in India. Worldwide, the film has so far collected nearly Rs 487 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark today. Also Read - Gadar 2: Makers change Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film's OTT release plan, here's when it's expected to release digitally

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Box Office Clash

Sunny Deol’s film witnessed a tough clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. While Gadar 2 continues its historic run at the box office, OMG 2 has scripted its own success story and has collected over Rs 117 crore in India within 11 days of its release. Both the films were released on August 11.

Gadar 3 In The Works?

After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, it was reported that director Anil Sharma will be reuniting with Sunny Deol for Gadar 3. Reacting to the reports, Anil said, We won't start Gadar 3 until we have a reason to, “The only reason we will start another Gadar film would be when we have another interesting story to tell. Until then, let's not rush things."

Sunny Deol Denies Reports Of Signing Border 2

Recently, reports claimed that after the success of Gadar 2, filmmaker JP Dutta has decided to revive his super hit film Border and make a sequel. Reacting to the reports of signing Border 2, Sunny took to his Instagram account to issue a statement that read, “Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar2."