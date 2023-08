Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been reaching new milestones with each passing day at the box office. On Tuesday, the film crossed the Rs 400 crore mark and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Interestingly, Gadar 2 became the second fastest film to reach the milestone. On Wednesday, the film witnessed a slight drop in its collection, but is steadily maintaining its pace to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in its lifetime and emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film ever. Also Read - Dimple Kapadia avoids paparazzi after watching Gadar 2 at a single screen; netizens ask if she is wearing Sunny Deol’s hat

Gadar 2 box office collection day 13

On Day 13 of its release, Gadar 2 managed to collect nearly Rs 10.40 crore. The collections saw a drop in comparison to Day 12, when the film collected Rs 12.10 crore. The total box office collection of Gadar 2 in India now stands at nearly Rs 411 crore. The film has become the second highest Bollywood grosser after Pathaan. Worldwide, the film has already surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark.

Sunny Deol Reacts To Gadar 2 Crossing The Rs 400 Crore-mark

On Wednesday, Sunny Deol took to his social media account to share a video with his fans and react to the film crossing the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office. In the video, Sunny said, “Hello everyone, first and foremost aap sab ka bohot bohot dhanyavad. Aap logon ko Gadar itni pasand aayi maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. And humlog Rs 400 crore cross kar chuke hai aur aage jayenge. But ye sab aap logon ke wajah se hua hai. (A big thank you to all of you. I never thought y’all will love Gadar so much. We have crossed Rs 400 crore mark. It was all possible because of you).”

He further added, “Aapko ye film pasand aayi, aapko Tara Singh pasand aya, Sakina pasand aayi, pura pariwaar aaya. (You loved the film, you loved Tara Singh, Sakina and the entire family). So, isliye thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles and has been directed by Anil Sharma.