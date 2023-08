Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been creating havoc at the Indian box office. Within 3 weeks of its theatrical release, the film has surpassed the records held by many Bollywood blockbuster films and has become the third highest grossing Hindi film ever. Gadar 2 crossed the Rs 450 crore mark at the Indian box office on Sunday and is expected to break many more records in the upcoming days. On day 18, Gadar 2 witnessed a huge drop in its box office collections in India. With the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan just a few days away, the film is showing signs of exhausting its box office run before the Jawan storm. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol BREAKS SILENCE on charging Rs 50 crore for his next film; says, 'What I charge...'

Gadar 2 box office collection day 18

On Monday, Gadar 2 witnessed a drop of over 72% from its box office collection on Sunday. The film collected Rs 4.5 crore as compared to Rs 16.1 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection of Gadar 2 in India now stands at Rs 466.1 crore. The collections are expected to witness a surge again on the holiday of Raksha Bandhan 2023. Gadar 2 is also facing competition against Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 at the box office, which collected over Rs 45 crore in 4 days of its release.

Gadar 2 to witness tough competition with Jawan

While Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is enjoying a dream run at the box office, the film will be facing a tough competition against Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is slated for a grand theatrical release worldwide on September 7, 2023. With the Jawan mania taking over the country, Gadar 2 is showing signs of slowing down at the box office.

Gadar 2 is currently eying to beat the record held by Shah Rukh’s Pathaan to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema. But with such a steep rise in its box office collections and the release of Jawan just a few days away, the record held by Pathaan is likely to be left unbroken.

All eyes are now on Jawan. According to many industry insiders, the film is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India during its lifetime.