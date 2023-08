Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is roaring and rocking at the box office, and on the 20th day of the release, the film is rock steady. Due to the Raksha Bandhan festival, the film witnessed a huge jump and earned 8.8 crore at the box office. Sunny Deol fans are leaving him surprised each day, and even on the 20th day of the release, it is unstoppable at the box office. And with this huge jump, Gadar 2 has managed to break Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 20th day collection as the film has earned 4-5 crore at the box office. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel gets slammed for going OTT while praising Sunny Deol [Watch]

Gadar 2 inches closer to 500 crore at the box office.

Sunny Deol will become the first 60-plus actor to achieve this milestone as his film Gadar 2 has earned 478 crore in total and is inching closer to 500 crore at the box office, and with this speed, it might achieve the number in two to three days of its release.

Gadar 2 breaks Pathaan records once again at the box office on the 20th day of its release.

Once again Sunny Deol has defeated Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan and this only shows the star power of Sunny Del and his cult film Gadar 2. Gadar 2 is the sequel of his blockbuster film Gadar and fans went berserk after the sequel was released in 21 years.

Gadar 2 revives Ameesha Patel's career and the actress is looking forward to get good work after witnessing the massive success.

Sunny Deol is breaking records each day and it has managed to defeat big sharks like Baahubali, Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dangal and more. The makers are now in talks to make Gadar 3, but before that you will witness the star coming back with his another cult film Border 2.