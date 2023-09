Sunny Deol’s high-octane action drama film Gadar 2 is going strong at the box office. Despite tough competition against new releases including Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, the film is enjoying a phenomenal run at the Indian box office. In 3 weeks of its theatrical run, Gadar 2 has broken several box office records, including some held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Sunny Deol-starrer is on track to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema within the next few days. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol BREAKS SILENCE on viral video of him shouting at a fan; says, 'I am not thinking...'

Gadar 2 box office collection day 21

The film benefitted from the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which gave a boost to its box office collection. On day 21, Gadar 2 minted Rs 7.50 crore in India, taking its total box office collection in India to Rs 481 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore milestone in the coming weekend. Also Read - ‘I trusted Sunny Deol…’, Director Sunil Darshan accuses Gadar 2 star of not returning his money since 27 years

Will Jawan stop the Gadar 2 storm?

As Sunny Deol aims to break the records held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Gadar 2, Shah Rukh is all set to stop the Gadar 2 storm with his upcoming film, Jawan. The trailer of the film was released on August 31 and received positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike. Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Deepika Padukone in a special role, Jawan is directed by Atlee and is all set to be released worldwide on September 7, 2023. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection Day 20: Sunny Deol beats Pathaan once again; film sees a huge jump on Raksha Bandhan

About Gadar 2

Starring Sunny Deol in the lead role as Tara Singh, the film also features Ameesha Patel, who reprises her role of Sakeena from Gadar. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film picks up after the events of Gadar and narrates the story of the events after the India-Pakistan partition. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Gadar 3 is also in the pipeline and will narrate the story of Tara Singh and his family yet again.