Sunny Deol's recently released film Gadar 2 is creating a storm at the box office. Also starring Ameesha Patel, the film is now in its fourth week but is still going strong in India. Gadar 2 is just inches away from reaching the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office and has already been declared an all-time blockbuster. With just days left for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan grand theatrical release, Gadar 2 aims to make it big by becoming one of the highest grossing films in the history of Indian cinema in its lifetime.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 23

Despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 held its ground at the Indian box office and is enjoying its dream run. On Saturday, the film witnessed a big jump in its collection by nearly 30% and raked in over Rs 5.50 crore on day 23. The numbers were reportedly low due to the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday, but are expected to grow yet again on Sunday. The film has 3 days to enjoy a solo good run before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan arrives in theaters on September 7, 2023.

Gadar 2 to enter the Rs 500 crore mark this week

Gadar 2 will be entering the Rs 500 crore club in India by the end of its fourth week or start of the fifth week. With this, the film is all set to become the second Hindi film after Pathaan to enter this coveted club. The film also aims to break Pathaan's record of being the highest grossing Hindi film in India ever.

About Gadar 2

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena, Gadar 2 has been helmed by Anil Sharma. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur and clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The film has collected over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office and has been declared as an all-time blockbuster. Reportedly, Gadar 3 is also in the works following the mammoth success of Gadar 2.