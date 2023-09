Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 continues its historic run at the Indian box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is showing no signs of slowing down and continues to win over the audiences. On Sunday, Gadar 2 entered the Rs 500 crore club in India and became the fastest Hindi film to achieve the feat. The film is also the second Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Gadar 2 now aims to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever but will face a tough competition with Shah Rukh’s Jawan, which hits the theaters this Thursday. With such hype and anticipation around Jawan, the film might break all records created by Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel takes a dig at Anil Sharma, says, ‘He tried to push son Utkarsh Sharma, but Sunny Deol stole the show’

Gadar 2 box office collection day 24

On day 24 of its release, Gadar 2 witnessed another big jump in its collection. The film minted nearly Rs 8.50 crore on Sunday, taking its total box office collection in India to Rs 501.87 crore. The film is only the second Hindi movie to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Gadar 2 is also the fastest Hindi film to reach the milestone.

Gadar 2, Pathaan and Baahubali: The Conclusion are the only three Hindi films to have reached the Rs 500 crore mark. While Baahubali: The Conclusion reached the milestone in 34 days, Pathaan took 28 days to break into the club. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 became the fastest to reach the milestone and collected over Rs 500 crore in India within just 24 days.

Worldwide, Gadar 2 has collected Rs 650 crore. The film is now the 10th highest grossing Hindi film of all time.

Will Jawan stop the Gadar 2 storm?

While Gadar 2 enjoys its dream run at the Indian box office, the massive hysteria surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release Jawan might end Gadar 2’s storm. The film will be released theatrically on September 7 and has already been breaking records with its advance booking. Jawan is expected to cross the Rs 75 crore mark in India on day 1 and collect over Rs 125 crore worldwide on its opening day.

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their roles of fan-favorite characters Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur and follows the events of Gadar. The story revolves around Tara Singh who returns to Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.