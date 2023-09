Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 continues to roar at the Indian box office. Directed by Anil Shara, the film scripted history by becoming the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India. The film is now inching closer towards breaking the record held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema. On day 25 of its release, the film maintained a steady pace at the box office. With the release of Shah Rukh’s Jawan just a few days away, Gadar 2 aims to break the records made by Pathaan before the Jawan storm hits the theatres. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who faced huge financial losses

Gadar 2 box office collection day 25

On Monday, the film collected nearly Rs 2.5 crore to take its total box office collection in India to Rs 503.67 crore. The film is maintaining a solid hold at the box office and is unaffected by new movie releases including Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. Gadar 2 is expected to cross the Rs 520 crore mark in India during its lifetime.

Gadar 2 success bash

On Saturday night, Sunny Deol threw a grand success bash for Gadar 2 which was attended by the top celebrities in Bollywood. The three Khans including Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were also in attendance at the event along with Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others.

Gadar 2 cast and plot

The cast of the film features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles from Gadar as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma also feature in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Gadar 2 OTT release

According to reports, the OTT rights of the film have been bagged by Zee5 for an undisclosed amount. The film is expected to premiere digitally after its dream run at the theatres. Gadar 2 will reportedly be making its OTT debut during Diwali 2023.