Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office, and Sunny Deol is overwhelmed by the massive success. Sunny Deol showed his star power, and he became the first hero to enter the 100 crore club at the age of 60. It is estimated that Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will earn Rs. 130 crore by this Sunday, and it is going to cause a riot at the box office. There are many trade experts who are claiming that the film is expected to reach a century by this moon and have officially declared Gadar a blockbuster. Trade expert Taran Adarsh created a tsunami at the box office, and it continued to roar, rock, and rule. The film has collected 83.18 million in just two days, and there are assumptions that it will break all the records.

Sunny Deol is overwhelmed and how with the massive success and speaking about the same in an interaction with Times said, "I am indeed very happy. When we did the second part of Gadar, we never knew it would be so loved by the audience. Two whole generations have gone by since we did the first Gadar. And still, people are as excited as they were the first time. I am amazed and very very happy. We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet." Sunny Deol's film also stars Ameesha Patel as his leading lady and she too is receiving all the LOVE.