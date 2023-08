Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's sequel Gadar 2 has etched its name in the annals of box office records. The momentum that began on its release day continues unabated for Anil Sharma's cinematic creation. Remarkably, within just three days of its release, the movie has effortlessly crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone, boldly securing its position in the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Also Read - Gadar 2 success effect: Sunny Deol credits all the new fortune to his bahu, ‘ghar ki Laxmi’ [Exclusive]

Helmed by director Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 has been a subject of fervent discussions ever since the re-release of the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha hit theaters after a two-decade hiatus. The return of the first instalment invoked a certain frenzy among the audience, a sentiment that has now been magnified with the sensational reception of the sequel. Also Read - Jailer box office collection day 4 early estimates: Thalaiva power at work as Rajinikanth starrer eyes Rs 150 crore despite Gadar 2, OMG 2

Let's delve into the day-wise earnings:

The cinematic masterpiece starring Sunny Deol garnered an impressive Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day. Building upon this strong foundation, the film experienced a notable surge on the second day, amassing a whopping Rs 43.08 crores. The eagerly anticipated achievement of reaching the Rs 100 crore mark was a mere formality at this point, a feat that has now been triumphantly accomplished. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection early estimates day 3: Sunny Deol new movie to be at par with Pathaan; to enter 100 crore club

Trending Now

As the curtains fell on the third day at the box office, the film reportedly secured an estimated Rs 52 crores, as per early projections. This achievement elevates the cumulative earnings of the film to an impressive Rs 135.18 crore.

Navigating the Box Office Battlefield alongside OMG 2:

Although Gadar 2 found itself in a box office tussle with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, any semblance of competition has been swiftly overshadowed. In the span of three days, Gadar 2 has garnered an impressive Rs 43.56 crore, emerging as the frontrunner. Both films graced the theaters on August 11, 2023, amidst the concurrent presence of Jailer, Bholad Shankar, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.