Gadar 2 turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. Sunny Deol appeared on the big screen after years and he totally won over everyone. The nostalgia factor attached to Gadar 2 worked wonders at the box office and the new movie directed by Anil Sharma turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Gadar 2 crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at its domestic box office in its fourth week. However, as Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan made it to the theatres, Gadar 2 witnessed a dip in numbers.

Gadar 2 box office report: Day 33

On its 33rd day, Gadar 2 registered its lowest numbers in these many days. As reported by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 made approximately Rs 0.50 crore at the box office on 33rd day. The film has been hit by Jawan craze and the numbers have witnessed an effect. However, Gadar 2 held extremely strong at the box office for four fabulous weeks and the film has made enough money to register itself in the list of biggest box office success. With day 33 numbers, the total collection of Gadar 2 now stands at Rs 516.08 crore approximately. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan, it is doing very well at the box office. It turned out to be biggest film ever as it registered the highest opening day numbers. Within four days, Jawan went past the Rs 500 crore mark with its worldwide collection.

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina, Gadar 2 is a story of a man who crosses the border to save his son. In the first part, Tara Singh crossed the border to reunite with his wife Sakina while in part 2, it was his son Jeete who dragged him to Pakistan. Jeete is played Utkarsh Sharma.

Gadar 2 released on August 11 and benefitted well over the Independence Day holiday. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 that also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and others. OMG 2 suffered a very touch competition from Gadar 2 yet it managed to score more than Rs 100 crore at the box office thanks to all the positive reviews and word of mouth.