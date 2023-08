Sunny Deol’s years-long hiatus from the big screen has done wonders at the box office. His latest film Gadar 2 has been breaking box office records and has grossed over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office within a span of just 5 days. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles and was released worldwide on August 11, 2023. Also Read - Gadar 2, Pathaan villain Manish Wadhwa draws comparison between Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan: 'Ek aadmi century banayega...'

Gadar 2 breaks Independence Day box office records

On Tuesday, Gadar 2 broke the record for the biggest Independence Day haul at the Indian box office and also scored the biggest single day in its 5 days-long run. The film collected a whopping sum of Rs 55.5 crore and recorded an increase in its collection from Monday by 43.41%.

Check out fans reaction on Gadar 2:

Gadar 2 collected Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 43.08 crore on Day 2 and Rs 51.07 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, the film collected Rs 38.7 crore and went on to collect Rs 55.5 crore on Day 5, taking its total at the Indian box office to Rs 229.08 crore in just five days. The film now holds the record for the biggest Independence Day grosser in the history of Indian cinema.

Gadar 2 storms ahead of Oh My God 2 and Jailer

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 clashed at the box office against Akshay Kumar-starrer Oh My God 2. While Gadar 2 has been breaking box office records, Oh My God 2 has been received well at the box office and collected Rs 18.50 crore on Independence Day. The positive word of mouth around the film has managed to grab the attention of the audiences and the film put up a good total of Rs 73.67 crore within a span of 5 days. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office by this weekend.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which arrived in cinemas a day before Gadar 2, collected Rs 33 crore (nett) in India on Independence Day 2023. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone in India and has collected Rs 207.15 crore in six days.