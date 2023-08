Gadar 2 mania is refusing to slow down. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has turned out to be a massive success. Even though the part two of the film made it to the theatres after almost two decades of the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, it has still received as thunderous response as ever. In fact, the outcome is even better. The box office numbers are proof of it. Audiences are flocking the theatres to dive deep in the nostalgia and enjoy Sunny Deol's high-voltage performance. So much that theatres are facing capacity issue. Also Read - Aamir Khan to produce supernatural love story for son Junaid? Check others stars who made big films for kids' debuts

Gadar 2 creates history on Independence day

As reported by BoxOfficeIndia, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 faced capacity issue on Independence Day 2023. The report mentions that the day 5 box office collection of the film could reach anywhere near Rs 60 crore. The theatres faced capacity issue despite extra shows being run. The theatres ran houseful especially the single screens. It is being stated that the film has witnessed an historic turnout on Independence Day and tickets were simply not available for the audience to watch especially of afternoon shows. It is expected that Gadar 2 will make its highest collection on Independence Day. The final numbers are yet to be known. This is despite the film's clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. Had there been no competition, Gadar 2's box office numbers would have been even better than this. Also Read - Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Vs Jailer Box Office Collection Independence Day estimates: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer races ahead [Full Details]

On the other hand, OMG 2 that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has done very well at the box office. Even though the numbers are nothing compared to that of Gadar 2, OMG 2 is being considered as a hit as it has reportedly entered the Rs 50 crore club and has also received wide recognition from critics as well as the audience. OMG 2 is being hailed by everyone for the risky subject that it touches upon. August 11 turned out to be one of the best days for Bollywood as both the films received a massive response from all. Also Read - Independence Day 2023: Here's how Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and other stars celebrated I-Day

Trending Now

Check out the video about Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer here

Apart from these two films, Rajinikanth's film Jailer is keeping the audiences hooked. It has broken several box office records and even entered the Rs 300 crore club with its collection. The film released on August 10, a day before Gadar 2 and OMG 2.