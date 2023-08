Gadar 2 is the film that the trade is discussing. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma's movie is seeing immense craze at the mass markets. The macho star is back as Tara Singh. In fact, there was massive response for all the promotional activities where people went mad on seeing Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel who plays Sakina. The movie has a lot of nostalgia for all fans of Sunny Deol. We can see that the hand pump scene from Gadar 2 is already being shared like crazy on social media. Gadar 2 has brought in 1000s in the theatres and marks healthy revival of Bollywood. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day one: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film to fall short of Prabhas' Adipurush by considerable margin?

Will Gadar 2 beat Pathaan on opening day?

The advance bookings for Gadar 2 shocked many in the trade circles. The movie is a continuation of the story of Gadar which came in 2001. We will see that Sakina (Ameesha Patel) lives happily in Punjab with Tara Singh and their son (Jeet). During the 1971 war, he gets captured by the Pakistani army. Talking about the movie, Manoj Desai, the owner of Gaiety, Galaxy and Maratha Mandir said, "Gadar 2 is running houseful in Maratha Mandir and in Gaiety. I feel the movie will cross Rs 35 crores easily pan-India. We are seeing good growth for OMG 2 as well. No one can beat Pathaan. We had 2000 people outside the two theatres during Pathaan. While 1000 were inside, others waited for a ticket." Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film to earn Rs 40 crores? Over 2.7 lakh tickets sold at national chains

Trade analyst and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said that he felt Gadar 2 would do anywhere around Rs 30-35 crores. If the WOM is good, it could get close to Adipurush. When we asked him if he felt that Bollywood had finally revived, he said, "We are doing good. Bollywood will be back on its feet in some time." Kolkata based critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal also praised Gadar 2 and said demand in tier 2 multiplexes was huge for the Sunny Deol film. Also Read - Gadar 2 Box Office Prediction: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie to rake in the moolah but has limited scope? Check out celeb astrologer's take [Exclusive]

#Gadar2 is heading towards ₹30cr+ as Day 1…… There is a Massive Possibility that it might touch ₹40cr on Day 1 as Well….. Single Screens and B tier Multiplex has erupted like a Volcano…… Even A Tier Multiplex doing very Good…. Considering low budget film is heading… pic.twitter.com/fWd64sKsoT — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 11, 2023

Well, tomorrow morning we will get a definite idea. Given the reasonable budget of the movie it looks like it will be a hit.