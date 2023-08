Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film has made Rs 40 crores plus on day one. It is clashing with OMG 2 at the box office. Gadar 2 is going great guns in the mass markets where people are flocking to the cinema halls. The movie is loaded with nostalgia, euphoria and emotions which is the hallmark of Gadar. This time, we have Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh and Sakina worried for their son Jeet (Utkarsh Sharma) who has been captured by the Pakistani Army. It seems Sunny Deol makes an entry only after half an hour in the movie. But the second half loaded with seeti maar dialogues, action and elevation moments is pure mass. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's new movie creates history, mints Rs 40.10 crores on first day

Gadar 2 is doing brisk business at the box office. The movie might make Rs 50 crores on day two at the ticket windows. It seems it has already made Rs 10 crores from the morning shows. Trade expert Taran Adarsh said that he sees Rs 50 crores on the cards for Independence Day for Gadar 2. He told us, "The movie is all set to cross Rs 100 crores by Sunday evening or night. The sky is the limit for Gadar 2. You guys are seeing the visuals from the cinema halls. People are euphoric watching the film."

Gadar 2: Negative reviews do not matter

Trade analyst and exhibitors Akshaye Rathi said that the negative reviews did not matter. He said, "If you remember the original Gadar did not get rave reviews as well. It was quite mediocre but people lapped up the emotions and sentiments. As long as audience gets the clapping and whistling moments, a film is a hit. Gadar 2 is going to do really well over the weekend. Bollywood is back this Independence Day weekend." Gadar 2 is doing really well in the mass pockets of the country.

Gadar 2: Joyous visuals from the theatres

In Patna, the crowd went berserk unfurling the Indian tricolour outside the cinema hall. We have seen pics and videos where people have come in tractors to watch Gadar 2. Such mass movies are needed in Bollywood. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bollywood looks like it is slowly getting back on track!