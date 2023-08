Gadar 2 is on a rampage at the domestic box office. The movie has crossed the Rs 200 mark in record time along with Rajinikanth's Jailer. The footfalls in India are around one crore already. It is a mammoth success. People are debating if Gadar 2 will manage to beat Dangal and Pathaan. As we know, the benchmark is Pathaan which made Rs 524 crores in India. Shah Rukh Khan's film is the biggest success for the industry. People are drawing comparisons between both films but are missing one key points. Pathaan was a huge hit overseas. It made USD 48.5 million, which is huge. This is close to almost Rs 400 crores. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more: Sequels of popular movies that crossed box office expectations

Gadar 2 struggling overseas

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie is struggling in the foreign markets. As per a report in Box Office Worldwide, it has made only USD 2.168 million which is close to Rs 17 crores. This is marginal as compared to films like Pathaan and even Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar movie has made USD 14 million already. It was doing decently even in its third weekend abroad. Karan Johar has an established fan base amongst NRIs. A lot of people are talking about how Gadar 2 might cross Pathaan. While there are chances of that happening in India, the picture from overseas looks different. Also Read - Gadar 2 Box office collection early estimates Day 5: Sunny Deol film to earn 250 crore owing to I-Day? Give tough fight to Pathaan?

Gadar 2 runs riot in theatres in India

The movie is seeing full houses in smaller towns and cities. It is doing reasonably in Mumbai. In fact, the metro city has been one of the average centres. On social media, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol fans have started arguing. Sunny Deol has made a solid comeback much like the Dilwale star who was away for four years. Also Read - After Gadar 2 massive success, netizens take a dig at Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan box office collection; here's why

Trending Now

Gadar 2 has been criticized too by some who felt it was outdated and the quality of production was mediocre. It seems the makers are going to re-compensate Sunny Deol who took a pay cut for the project. But there is no denying that Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol have brought immense happiness to Indian film industry on Republic Day and Independence Day 2023!