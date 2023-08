Gadar 2 created a tsunami at the box office on the sixth day of it's release by earning rupees 261 crore at the box office. Sunny Deol starrer is going strong at the box office each day and is achieving milestones. Looking at the film rocking at the box office, we got in touch with trade expert Komal Nahta to know the lifetime collection of the film, and he said that the film is doing wonders at the box office, and the film will minimum earn at least 450 crore, but it can go beyond that. While speaking to him, we added that Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are creating havoc at the box office, to which the trade expert said that we cannot talk both the films names at the same time and he explain why. Also Read - Gadar 2: Bomb blasts outside Patna theatre screening Sunny Deol starrer; Check SHOCKING update

Trade expert claims Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 life time box collection will be around 500 to 55o crore. Also Read - Gadar 2, Pathaan and other Bollywood hits that outperformed South Indian films

In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife Komal Nahta said, "You cannot take Gadar 2 and OMG 2 names at the same time; it will be unfair for Gadar 2. Talking about the lifetime business, it will be around rupees 450 crore, but it can go beyond that and be around Rs 500 to 550 crore. Also, it was a holiday time: Independence Day and Parsi New Year; let's wait for a few days," said Komal. When asked about Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, he said that its too early to speak and we should wait few days to see how the film unfolds. Also Read - Akshay Kumar pens thank you note for fans as Gadar 2 and OMG 2 create box office history

TYPHOON - TSUNAMI - HURRICANE, that’s the power of #Gadar2 at the #BO… Yet another ₹ 30 cr+ day [working day] ???… UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr. Total: ₹ 261.35… pic.twitter.com/GOOoVyswaf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2023

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude for making OMG 2 and Gadar 2 successful at the box office.

Sunny is extremely overwhelmed with this massive response and he has been happily visiting across the theaters to checkout the live response of the audiences and is shedding happy tears. Talking about Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 he expressed his gratitude towards making the film a successful run. He shared a gratitude post on his Instagram account and wrote, " A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in the Indian Film History!," with folded hands emoji. OMG 2 has earned around 70 crore and counting.