Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar's face-off at the theatres is going to be the most exciting thing as their fans are running the campaign to make their favourite superstar win, and it seems like Sunny Deol is leading the box office battle with Akshay Kumar. Both the actors movies, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, are going to release on the same day, and fans are enthusiastic about this clash as it's been a long time since these two superstars films have clashed together. As per reports, Gadar 2 is leading the toll now that more than 3.30 crore rupee tickets have been sold, while Akshay Kumar's OMG 3 has managed to collect around 65 lakh rupees on the basis of the tickets advance booking.

There are just 5 days left for the release, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make their films reach the maximum audience at the theatres. While it turns out that Gadar 2 is going to be a humongous affair and it is claimed that 3.30 crores have been collected as per the Indian box office, when we talk about Akshay Kumar due to back-to-back flops from Raksha Bandhan to Selfiee, the audiences are skeptical and might only go to the theatre after hearing good word of mouth about the film, and so far OMG 2 has only managed to grab 65 rupees in the advance booking. All said and done, both the stars, Sunny and Akshay, are legendary actors, and they do not care much about the content and have full faith in their fans.

Meanwhile Sunny Deol is promoting Gadar 2 and visiting all the religious places to seek almighty's blessings for the success of Gadar 2.