Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have brought back glory days for Bollywood. The Sunny Deol starrer has made Rs 40 crores plus (final figures awaited) at the domestic box office. On the other hand, OMG 2 was supposed to have a slow start. The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film got off to a very slow start at the box office. But the critics reviews for the movie was glowing. And steadily, it picked up momentum. The surge has also been a significant one. We spoke to Manoj Desai, the owner of Gaiety/Galaxy and Maratha Mandir. The veteran lauded both the films. This is what he had to say...

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2: Manoj Desai gives his take

Manoj Desai told Bollywood Life, "I have seen both the films. OMG 2 has superb content. The afternoon shows did far far better than the morning. It has picked up by 40- 50 per cent, which is a significant rise. Of course, Monday is crucial. I expect the movie to do even better over the weekend." He also said that he predicts an opening of over Rs 35 crores for Gadar 2. Well, he has been bang on as the movie has made Rs 40 crores plus in India. Sunny Deol has an unprecedented fan following in India. The nostalgia and euphoria angle has worked brilliantly here.

OMG 2 is poised to do a lot better on Saturday. The trade industry tracker Sacnilk Entertainment has released some statistics on its official Twitter handle. We can see sizeable growth in the numbers for OMG 2.

Data till 5AM for both days (without block seats): ✅? First Day Advance Booking: #Gadar2: 17.60 /722K#OMG2: 3.3 Cr / 113K Second Day Advance Booking#Gadar2: 16.80 /649K#OMG2: 5.25 Cr / 181K — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 12, 2023

Incidentally, Yami Gautam wished Sunny Deol and Gadar 2 team the best posing with the pic of a hand pump. The scene is an iconic one from the 2001 film. The on ground hype for the movie was evident from the promotions. Huge crowds turned up wherever Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel landed up for promotions. There was huge excitement even in the Wagah border. Utkarsh Sharma is playing the role of grown-up Jeet in the movie. The plot is set in the year 1971.