Sunny Deol film Gadar 2 is roaring as far as advance box office bookings are concerned. We know that Gadar was one of India's greatest ATBB movies, and has immense recall value. Whether it is the truck of Tara Singh, songs like Udd Jaa Kale Kaawan and the iconic Dhaai Kilo Ka Haath dialogue, everything has immense resonance and recall value. Trade experts are sharing the advance bookings of Gadar 2, and it is a pleasant surprise. Now, news has come that it has beaten Pathaan at the single screens of tier B and C cities. This is not unexpected. Sunny Deol has a loyal fan base especially in the North of India.

Trade analyst shares record figures for Gadar 2

Trade expert Sumit Kadel

#Gadar2 advance booking at B &C tier single screens is even BIGGER than #Pathaan Such advance booking at SS has not been witnessed in years.. #SunnyDeol has taken us back to 90’s again ???? pic.twitter.com/5wPZWk1UC0 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 8, 2023

It seems that the movie has already sold more than one lakh tickets. The bookings in INOX, PVR and Cinepolis is also excellent. The movie might open in the range of Rs 20 crores plus on day one. Pathaan got a bigger response from the metro cities before becoming a rage pan-India.

#Gadar2 advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: DAY 1 biz…

⭐️ #PVR: 45,200

⭐️ #INOX: 36,100

⭐️ #Cinepolis: 24,000

⭐️ Total: 1,05,300 tickets sold

NOTE: Advance ticket sales are fantastic in mass circuits and single screen properties. pic.twitter.com/FeP3JwVHZE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2023

Gadar 2: Plot details of Sunny Deol film

It seems the film is about how Tara Singh goes to Pakistan to save his son, Jeetay (Utkarsh Sharma) who is now a POW captured by the rival nation in 1971. The movie is a continuation of the story of Gadar. Ameesha Patel said that makers have retained the flavor of the old film.

This time, the movie is clashing with OMG 2 at the box office. The advances for Gadar 2 are seven times higher than that of the Akshay Kumar movie. The original movie had clashed with Lagaan. Sunny Deol said both films found their audience and made money.