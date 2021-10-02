Gandhi Jayanti and Bollywood: War, Bang Bang, Judwaa 2 and more BIG box office releases over the years

While the makers of big-ticket Bollywood films often choose festive weekends like Diwali, Eid and Christmas to release their big-ticket ventures at the box office and cash on the festival, time and again, we have seen that Gandhi Jayanti weekend has turned lucky for films and made them box office winners. While this time, we don't have any big release on the special day due to the pandemic crisis of COVID 19, we share the list of Gandhi Jayanti releases, which earned massive success at the domestic and international markets. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna recalls a director asked her to 'do a Mandakini' and her EPIC reply proves she's a real HEROINE!

Sui Dhaaga - September 28, 2018

and starrer Sui Dhaaga, which released around the Gandhi Jayanti weekend at the box office. The slice-of-life was made on the moderate budget and earned around Rs 90 crore at the domestic market.

2 - September 29, 2017

The comic caper starring Varun Dhawan, and in lead roles earned over Rs 138 crore in Indian. The directorial is still the solo-highest grosser of VD.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story - September 30, 2016

Director 's biographical sports drama, which featured late as the former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, narrated the life struggles and achievements of MSD. Also starring and , the film earned over Rs 133 crore at the box office.

- October 2, 2015

's action-comedy was directed by Prabhudeva and also featured , and in noted roles. Despite garnering mixed reviews, the film collected over Rs 90 crore at the ticket windows.

Talvar - October 2, 2015

Director 's Talvar, which released alongside Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Bliing, garnered rave reviews from the critics. Made on the budget of Rs 15 crore, it went on to earn Rs 30 crore during its theatrical run.

Bang Bang - October 2, 2014

Hrithik Roshan and 's Bang Bang was the remake of and 's Knight and Day. The action-spectacle earned over Rs 180 crore at the domestic market turning out to be a profitable venture for the makers.

Haider - October 2, 2014

Despite locking horns with Bang Bang, and 's Haider managed to do well at the box oddice as it raked in Rs 60 crore in its lifetime run.