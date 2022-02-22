Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt starrer is COSTLIEST female-centric film; needs to collect THIS whopping amount to be a hit

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has beaten the total cost of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika when its production cost, P&A (print and advertising) and investment increased due to the prolonged delay are coupled together