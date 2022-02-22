Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character, plus Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be releasing on 25th February. Word is that the movie was met with a grand ovation, receiving praise for myriad quarters post its gala premiere at the 72nd on 16th February. For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi documents the rise of its eponymous sex worker to one of the most powerful madams of infamous Mumbai red-light district, Kamathipura. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui’s old tweets in which he’s making fun of Kangana Ranaut go viral as he’s confirmed for the show

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been making headlines ever since its announcement, and post the trailer, the anticipation for the Alia Bhatt starrer has augmented manifold. The three songs release so far, Dholida, Jab Saiyaan and Meri Jaan, have also struck the right chords with the audience, plus the period setting, which is Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forte will always find its takers. However, buzz being created for a movie one thing and that translating into box office returns is a whole different prospect, which is where the economics of a movie are paramount, and that where Gangubai Kathiawadi might be on a slippery slope.

As per our trade sources, Gangubai Kathiawadi is the most expensive female-centric film to date, including its production cost, P&A (print and advertising), investment increased due to the prolonged delay (due to multiple theatrical restrictions, emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic), beating the total cost of 's Manikarnika (₹115-125 crore). Now, Bhansali is said to have recovered a decent amount from its satellite, digital and audio rights, but our sources reveal that it still needs to collect a substantial amount at the box office to be declared a clean hit, based on how much distributor Pen India Limited has purchased the film from SLB.

Check out the economics of Gangubai Kathiawadi below:

Production Cost: ₹150 crore

P&A (print and advertising): ₹15 crore

Investment increased due to the prolonged delay: ₹15 crore

Total Budget: ₹150 crore

Satellite Rights: ₹60 crore

Digital Rights: ₹30 crore

Audio Rights: ₹20 crore

Total ROI (Return on Investment: ₹110 crore

Distribution Rights: ₹90 crore

Minimum Amount Needed to be a Hit: ₹110 crore

Besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and in an extended cameo, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles.