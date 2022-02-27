Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt starrer might mint Rs 40 crore in its opening weekend

When south films are becoming a rage at the box office with and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise becoming the highest grossing film of 2021, 's film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring has also set its foot by minting double figures on the first day of its release. The movie has made a whopping Rs 10.5 crore on its opening day on February 25. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 1: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt successfully get audiences back to the theatres; film takes a very good opening

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter share the box office numbers of Gangubai Kathiwadi stating that it has performed well considering its pandemic release with 50 per cent occupancy in Maharashtra. He said that the movie has performed best in major cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gujarat and Delhi. He also shared that the box office collection of Alia's last film Raazi, which made Rs 7.53 crore on its opening day during the pre-Covid era with 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

Further predicting its collection, Taran said that Gangubai Kathiawadi might mint close to Rs 40 crore during its opening weekend. "#GangubaiKathiawadi SOLID SATURDAY… Eyes ₹ 40 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend* in #India… #GangubaiKathiawadi ??? nahin, ??? hain," he tweeted.

Surprisingly, , who has been bashing Alia and claimed that Gangubai Kathiwadi will be a flop, praised the film for reviving the Bollywood business by attracting the audience with its bumper start in the domestic market.

"Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record-breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.” She fuether added saing, “Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best,” Kangana wrote on Instagram.

It remains to be seen whether Alia's film will pass the crucial Monday test and continues to gain momentum in the days to come. Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', written by S. Hussain Zaidi.