Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character, plus Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be releasing on 25th February. Word is that the movie was met with a grand ovation, receiving praise for myriad quarters post its gala premiere at the 72nd on 16th February. For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi documents the rise of its eponymous sex worker to one of the most powerful madams of infamous Mumbai red-light district, Kamathipura.

As the biopic confronts the acid test at the box office, let's check out how much it's slated to collect at the onset. As per our trade sources, Gangubai Kathiawadi is picking up well in advanced booking, especially in Delhi-NCR circuits, while Mumbai and Gujarat belts are expected to post a solid number once the Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali films opens. ₹3.50 crore is already said to have come in advance sales while coming the actual day 1 figure, Gangubai is expected to open at ₹8-10 crore nett. This is a good number as theaters are again just getting back on track and is equivalent to ₹12-15 crore nett in normal times. The trade and industry would really be smiling if this were to come true.

Coming to the economics, as per our trade sources, Gangubai Kathiawadi is the most expensive female-centric film to date, including its production cost, P&A (print and advertising), investment increased due to the prolonged delay (due to multiple theatrical restrictions, emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic), beating the total cost of 's Manikarnika (₹115-125 crore). Now, Bhansali is said to have recovered a decent amount from its satellite, digital and audio rights, but our sources reveal that it still needs to collect a substantial amount at the box office to be declared a clean hit, based on how much distributor Pen India Limited has purchased the film from SLB.

Check out the economics of Gangubai Kathiawadi below:

Production Cost: ₹150 crore

P&A (print and advertising): ₹15 crore

Investment Increased due to Prolonged Delay: ₹15 crore

Total Budget: ₹180 crore

Satellite Rights: ₹60 crore

Digital Rights: ₹30 crore

Audio Rights: ₹20 crore

Total ROI (Return on Investment): ₹110 crore

Distribution Rights: ₹90 crore

Minimum Amount Needed to be a Hit: ₹110 crore nett

Besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and in an extended cameo, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles.