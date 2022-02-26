’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring in the lead role has taken a very good opening at the box office. It is the second Bollywood Biggie to release this year, and everyone was thinking whether SLB and Alia will get audiences back to the theatres or not. But, the response that the movie has received proves that the audience is ready to watch Bollywood movies in theatres. Gangubai Kathiawadi has received positive reviews, and Alia’s performance in it is being appreciated a lot. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Kangana Ranaut shares a cryptic post appreciating 'Movie mafia'; says 'Never expected them to do something good'

Gangubai Kathiawadi on its day one has collected Rs. 10.50 crore which is very good. During the pandemic, only three have taken a double digital start at the box office and Alia Bhatt starrer is one of them. had collected Rs. 26.29 crore and 83 had minted Rs. 12.64 crore on day 1. Also, these two films were holiday releases, and Gangubai Kathiawadi is a non-holiday release, so an opening of Rs. 10.50 crore is really good. The film has also faced tough competition down South because of Valimai (Tamil) and Bheemla Nayak (Telugu).

While the reviews and word of mouth are positive, it is expected that the film will show growth at the box office. For now, it looks like the film might collect around Rs. 35 crore over the weekend which will be quite good.

This is Alia’s third film where she is carrying the whole movie on her shoulder. Dear Zindagi on its day 1 had collected Rs. 8.75 crore and Raazi’s first-day collection was Rs. 7.53 crore. So, even in the pandemic scenario, Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken a better start than the actress' previous woman-centric films. This clearly proves her stardom and also SLB’s fan following as the audience always enjoys his movies on the big screens.