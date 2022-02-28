Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt starrer registers second highest opening weekend of all time for a female-centric film

Gangubai Kathiawadi has grown exceedingly well on both Saturday and Sunday after posting the highest opening day ever for a female-centric film. It has achieved all this with 50% occupancy still on in Mumbai and Delhi, plus no night shows in Delhi.