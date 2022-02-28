Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character, plus Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has released and the good news is that it has taken the box office by storm along with garnering pretty decent reviews from critics. After posting the highest opening day ever for a female-centric film, the movie has grown exceedingly well on both Saturday and Sunday to finish with the second highest opening weekend of all time for a women-oriented movie while also proving that it's here for a healthy run at the box office. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey and others who impressed junta after the first episode of Kangana Ranaut's show

Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi's day-wise box-office breakup below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹10.50 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹13.32 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹15.30 crore nett

Total (1st weekend): ₹39.12 crore nett

Here's where Gangubai Kathiawadi stands amongst highest opening weekends for female-centric films:

Manikarnika: ₹41.35 crore nett

Gangubai Kathiawadi: ₹39.12 crore nett

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: ₹38.15 crore nett

Raazi: ₹32.94 crore nett

The fact that Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to come in at second place on the list at a time when theaters are again just getting back on track after a second round of restrictions, with 50% occupancy still on in Mumbai and Delhi, plus no night shows in Delhi, makes its achievement that much better. It's also telling that and Alia Bhatt feature twice on the list, putting into perspective the true value of their stardom.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles, besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and in an extended cameo. For the uninitiated, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, distributed by of Pen India Limited, documents the rise of its eponymous sex worker to one of the most powerful madams of infamous Mumbai red-light district, Kamathipura.