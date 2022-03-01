’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring has surprised one and all with its collection. The movie took a fantastic opening at the box office and collected Rs. 10.50 crore on day one. Because of the positive reviews and amazing word of mouth, the film showed fantastic growth on Saturday (Rs. 13.35 crore) and Sunday (Rs. 15.30), and in its first weekend, it collected Rs. 39.12 crore. However, everyone was keen to know if Gangubai Kathiawadi will pass the Monday test, and it has passed with flying numbers. Also Read - Not just Anshula Kapoor, THESE 7 starkids too have been an inspiration with their Fat to Fit story

On day four, Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs. 8.19 crore taking the total to Rs. 47.31 crore which is damn good looking at the pandemic scenario. Today, it's Maha Shivratri and there's a partial holiday, so it will surely benefit the movie at the box office. In five days, the film will easily cross the 50 crore mark. For now, it looks like Gangubai Kathiawadi will end its week one at the box office with a collection of around Rs. 65 crore.

If we look at the first Monday collection of the films that were released during the pandemic, then Alia starrer is at the second spot. had collected Rs. 14.51 crore on its first Monday, and Gangubai Kathiawadi has collected Rs. 8.19 crore. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial has surpassed the first Monday collection of 's 83. The sports drama had collected Rs. 7.29 crore at the box office on its first Monday.

Coming Friday, ’s Jhund and ’s Toolsidas Junior are slated to release in theatres. The buzz about both films is very low, so it is expected that Gangubai Kathiawadi will rule the ticket windows in its second week as well. It will be interesting to see if the movie will enter the 100 crore club in the second week or not.