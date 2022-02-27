Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: Alia Bhatt starrer picks up pace at booking window; witnesses good jump from day 1

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshmari and others released on February 25, 2022.