Gangubai Kathiawadi starring , , Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and others released on February 25, 2022. The film helmed by was one of the most anticipated ones. As the film hit theatres, a new wave of excitement and happiness flashed through Bollywood as everyone expected Gangubai Kathiawadi to revive the theatre culture hit by the pandemic. Well, to a certain extend it did. On day 1 the film received a lukewarm response but on day 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi witnessed a growth in its numbers.

As per the numbers shared by Taran Adarsh, on day 1 Gangubai Kathiawadi minted approximately Rs 10.50 crore. On day 2, which was a Saturday, the film witnessed a good jump and it made Rs 13.32 crore approximately. Given the good word of mouth and positive reviews from the critics, Alia Bhatt's movie seems to be picking up pace at the ticket windows. Given that there are still many restrictions in several cities due to Coronavirus cases, the numbers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are being touted to be good.

#GangubaiKathiawadi witnesses super growth on Day 2… Tier-2 cities - which weren’t too strong on Day 1 - join the party on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, hence expect bigger numbers on Day 3… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 23.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dPHq8cthI1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the story of one of the most famous madams of Kamathipura - Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is based one of the chapters from 's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. She reportedly had connection with the underworld and held a very powerful stature. She also fought for the rights of women and children belonging to Kamathipura.