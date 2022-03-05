The theatre culture seems to have revived in the country after an extremely lull period thanks to Coronavirus. The theatres have now reopened in major states and filmmakers are taking the risk of releasing their films. One of the biggest movies that has released recently is 's Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by . With a strong positive word of mouth, the film has made a decent box office collection. Plus, 's film Jhund released this Friday and received positive reveiws from all corners. However, it failed to beat Gangubai. Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan beats Ajay Devgn’s Rudra and other biggies on Ormax Top 10 OTT originals of the week list; complete list here

On its second Friday, Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 5.01 crore at the box office as reported by Taran Adarsh. The film's total collection now stands at approximately Rs 73 crore over two weeks. It suffered some competition from The Batman. Amitabh Bachchan's movie Jhund collected Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day. The numbers are below average and the film really needs to pick up over the weekend.

#GangubaiKathiawadi commences Week 2 on a strong note, despite facing stiff competition from #TheBatman in #Mumbai and #Delhi… Biz expected to grow on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr. Total: ₹ 73.94 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/soP8DvMKnZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2022

#Jhund Fri ₹ 1.50 cr… With glowing word of mouth, the film needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fYigJ5RPw4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2022

Now, Radhe Shyam starring and is going to hit the theatres next. It will release on 11th March. It will be followed by and 's Bachchan Pandey. Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and starrer RRR is also up for release in March.