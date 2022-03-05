The theatre culture seems to have revived in the country after an extremely lull period thanks to Coronavirus. The theatres have now reopened in major states and filmmakers are taking the risk of releasing their films. One of the biggest movies that has released recently is Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. With a strong positive word of mouth, the film has made a decent box office collection. Plus, Amitabh Bachchan's film Jhund released this Friday and received positive reveiws from all corners. However, it failed to beat Gangubai. Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan beats Ajay Devgn’s Rudra and other biggies on Ormax Top 10 OTT originals of the week list; complete list here
On its second Friday, Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 5.01 crore at the box office as reported by Taran Adarsh. The film's total collection now stands at approximately Rs 73 crore over two weeks. It suffered some competition from The Batman. Amitabh Bachchan's movie Jhund collected Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day. The numbers are below average and the film really needs to pick up over the weekend. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Bollywood celebs and their CRAZIEST fans [VIEW PICS]
Now, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is going to hit the theatres next. It will release on 11th March. It will be followed by Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey. Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn starrer RRR is also up for release in March.
