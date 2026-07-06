Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office collection day 3: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi's sports drama nears Rs 20 crore worldwide in JUST three days

Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 3: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi's sports drama earned Rs 6.20 crore on Sunday, taking its India net to Rs 13.85 crore.

Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection day 3: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Gatta Kusthi 2 continued its theatrical run on a positive note, registering a healthy jump in collections on its third day. The sports drama saw improved footfalls on Sunday as more audiences turned up to watch the film over the weekend. According to reports by Sacnilk, Gatta Kusthi 2 earned an estimated Rs 6.20 crore (India net) on Day 3. This marks a solid 25.3% increase over the Rs 4.95 crore collected on Day 2.

Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection day 3

The Sunday collections came from 2,400 shows across India. The film’s cumulative India net collection has now reached Rs 13.85 crore, while the India gross collection has climbed to Rs 15.93 crore.

Gatta Kusthi 2 worldwide collection

The overseas market has also been contributing steadily, adding Rs 1 crore gross on Sunday. This takes the film’s overseas gross total to Rs 2.85 crore, while its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 18.78 crore after three days.

Gatta Kusthi 2 theatre occupancy

Gatta Kusthi 2 recorded an overall 44.27% occupancy in Tamil (2D). Morning shows registered 23.85%, while afternoon occupancy improved significantly to 52.62%.

Evening shows remained the strongest with 53.15%, before settling at 44.46% during the night shows. Tamil Nadu continued to lead the film’s business by contributing Rs 6.25 crore gross on Day 3. Karnataka added Rs 50 lakhs, while Kerala contributed Rs 28 lakhs.

Another encouraging sign is the steady expansion in the film’s theatrical footprint. It was released across 2,109 tracked shows on Friday, which increased to 2,177 on Saturday and further to 2,400 on Sunday. This shows exhibitors’ growing confidence in the film’s performance. Saturday occupancy had already risen to 38% from 26% on opening day, and Sunday’s higher numbers indicate that the weekend momentum is holding well.

About Gatta Kusthi 2

The film has received a mixed response from critics after its release. Helmed by Chella Ayyavu, Gatta Kusthi 2 also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunaas, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Lizzie Antony, Gajaraj, Sreeja Ravi, Karunakaran, Zara Zyanna, and Mokksha, among others. The film features technical contributions from cinematographer KM Bhaskaran, editor Barath Vikraman, and composer Sean Roldan.

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