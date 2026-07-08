Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Vishnu Vishal's sports comedy nears Rs 20 crore

Discover the Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection for day 6 here to know how much this drama has made till now. Read ahead to find out more about this sports comedy below.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Vishnu Vishal's sports comedy nears Rs 20 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Your favourite sports comedy is back this week with the release of Gatta Kusthi 2. This movie is the sequel of the much-loved blockbuster Gatta Kusthi from 2022. With this sequel, you will get to see the story of the franchise pick up a few years later than the timeline of the first movie.

Gatta Kusthi 2 will be headlined by actors Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The two actors will be returning to reprise their roles in the second film. With laughter, gender roles, and love, this movie is a must-watch. Let’s dive in to see the Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection for day 6 here.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

This sequel was released in theatres on July 3, 2026, and has been performing decently at the box office. With this being the first theatrical week for this movie, it has been doing fairly well. The Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection for day 6 is currently estimated at Rs 1.25 crore, according to data by Sacnilk.

This sports drama currently has 1,871 shows running across India. The total India gross collections of Gatta Kusthi 2 are at Rs 22.61 crore right now, while the total India net is at Rs 19.65 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

While this movie started off with a high box office collection, the numbers have dipped with the expected decrease as the weekday is here. Check out the day-wise Gatta Kusthi 2 day-wise box office collection below:

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 2.70 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 4.95 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 6.20 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 2.35 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 2.20 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 1.25 crore

Overall Total India Net Collection - Rs 19.65 crore

About Gatta Kusthi 2

The story of this movie takes place a few years after the events of the first movie, Gatta Kusthi (2022). We will get to see the new lives of Veera (Vishnu Vishal) and Keerthi (Aishwarya Lekshmi) as they navigate through parenthood. Veera has become a submissive househusband who takes care of their young daughter, the cooking, and cleaning. Keerthi, on the other hand, is continuing her job and professional wrestling. We see the movie as outsiders try to create problems in their lives and cause rifts in their marriage.

Get ready to see Gatta Kusthi 2 in theatres near you with your loved ones this week. Book your tickets now to enjoy this sports drama!

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