The box office game has been quite intense over the past few days. Last Friday, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar's movie OMG 2. Surprisingly or not, both the movies opened to positive reviews. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 trended big time on social media with fans simply raving about the films. A week later, Ghoomer has made it to the theatres. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, the film is directed by R Balki. Critics and audiences alike have given a thumbs up to Ghoomer but will it shine on box office? Let's read!

All about Ghoomer's day 1 collection

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, Ghoomer may earn Rs 1 crore at the box office on first day. The number is definitely low as compared to the recently released films. On the other hand, it is estimated that Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will make around Rs 17 crore on its second Friday. Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam's movie OMG 2 may earn Rs 4.75 crore on second Friday. Numbers are also expected to pick for these two films over the weekend. But it is to be noted that OMG 2's collections picked up post its release thanks to all the positive word-of-mouth. The same can be expected with Ghoomer. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's film has only impressed the viewers and there's ample positive word-of-mouth pouring for the film. Plus, it has a connection with cricket. So for all the cricket fanatics, it is a must watch. It is also to be noted that Ghoomer is a small budget film as compared to the other two. Reportedly, Ghoomer has been made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. However, there is no confirmation on this. But if all works well for Ghoomer, it has the potential to be a hit film with high critical acclaim.

Ghoomer's storyline

Ghoomer revolves around a cricketer named Anina played by Saiyami Kher. She wants to play for team India and even gets selected. But tragedy hits and she loses her arm. Abhishek Bachchan is former cricketer leading a life of a loner. He enters her life to only push her to achieve her dream by going against the odds. The film will inspire you and leave you emotional to the core. The stellar performances by Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher are applaud-worthy. The film also stars Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi and more in pivotal roles.