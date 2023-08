Filmmaker Greta Gerwig is scripting history at the box office with her latest film, Barbie. The film is only the second movie released in 2023 to have crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office and has also received positive feedback from the critics. The film clashed at the global box office against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer but stormed way ahead of the epic biographical thriller film. But it seems like Oppenheimer isn’t the only Nolan film that Barbie has surpassed at the box office. Also Read - Salman Khan wears pink trousers at brother Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash; fans say, ‘Bhai aaj Barbie bane hai’ [View Pics]

Barbie becomes the highest-grossing release for Warner Bros.

Barbie surpassed Nolan's The Dark Knight (2008) at the box office to become the highest-grossing domestic release in Warner Bros. history. The Dark Knight collected $536 million at the domestic box office at the time of its release in 2008. Barbie has now overtaken the movie by collecting more than $537.5 million domestically.

Currently, Barbie's box office collection stands at $1.2 billion globally and is showing no signs of slowing down in the upcoming days. The film now eyes to surpass The Super Mario Bros. movie's domestic box office collection, which is at $574 million. Notably, The Super Mario Bros. is also the highest grossing film of the year worldwide.

Barbie cast and plot

Starring Margot Robbie in the titular role, the film stars Ryan Gosling as Ken and features an ensemble cast of actors including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the plot of the film revolves around Barbie and Ken, who are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Barbie banned in several countries

While the film has become a worldwide success, Barbie also faced bans in several countries. Most recently, the film was banned in Algeria for allegedly “promoting homosexuality.” The film was proposed to be banned in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but both countries finally gave it permission for being screened after reviewing the age classification suggested for the film.