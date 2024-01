After a gap of almost one and half years, Mahesh Babu is coming back to the big screen with Guntur Kaaram. The film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas brings back the Prince of Tollywood in his massy avatar. The teasers and trailer have already left fans super excited to watch this masaledaar film on screen. And the wait is not long as Guntur Kaaram is releasing on January 12. It is going to hit the theatres on the auspicious festival of Sankranti. As only 4 days are left for its release, the advance ticket bookings have opened. Going by the latest reports, it seems that Guntur Kaaram is set to take a bumper opening at the box office. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram Trailer: Mahesh Babu is back in his Rowdy avatar; Netizens react ‘Pure Goosebumps’

BollywoodLife is available on WhatsApp. All latest entertainment news are just a click away. Also Read - SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu new movie's whopping budget will blow your mind away

Box office report of Guntur Kaaram

As reported by Koimoi.com, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram has already made Rs 66 lakhs in pre-sales of tickets. This number is till 11 am which means it would have increased as we write this story. Report stated that the advance booking began at selected location and Bengaluru showed great interest. Out of 107 shows of Guntur Kaaram, 18 are running almost full. Reportedly, only the tickets for the Telugu-version of the film are open for advance booking. Given the craze for South Indian movies, one can expect Guntur Kaaram to take a fantastic opening at the box office. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to claims of considering Mahesh Babu for Ranbir Kapoor's part; says, 'I don't know why...'

Trending Now

Further, as per reports, Guntur Kaaram has received an U/A certificate from Censor Board. The run time of Mahesh Babu's film two hours and thirty nine minutes.

#GunturKaaram certified ‘UA’ by CBFC on 8th January 2024. Duration: 2 hours 39 min — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 8, 2024

Here's a video of Mahesh Babu

Five-movies clashing at the box office on Sanskranti

Guntur Kaaram is going to clash with four more films. The movie is clashing with Teja Sajja's movie HanuMan. It is one of the most-anticipated movies and there is immense craze for the same. HanuMan is also releasing on 12th January and fans are looking forward to it. Venkatesh Daggubati's movie Saindhav is releasing a day after Guntur Kaaram. Ravi Tejja's movie Eagle is also releasing on January 13. Following the same, Nagarjuna's movie Naa Saami Ranga is going to release on January 14. Therefore, there is going to be massive fight for screens.