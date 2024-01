Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu's latest movie, released on January 12, 2024, has garnered mixed reviews from critics. However, Mahesh's performance has been highly praised, proving that he is a versatile actor who can carry an entire film on his shoulder. Despite the film's impressive start at the box office, it has failed to surpass Prabhas' Salaar. Nevertheless, the first-day box office numbers are good enough, which indicates that the film has potential to do well in the coming days. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram on OTT: This platform grabs the streaming rights of Mahesh Babu's new movie

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu's film fails to defeat Prabhas' Salaar

Prabhas's Salaar, which released in December 2023, proved to be the most recent profitable film in the South Indian film industry. It broke several box office records on the first day itself. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is returning to the screen after almost two years, and his fans were eagerly waiting for Guntur Kaaram for a long time. However, Guntur Kaaram is lagging behind Salaar in terms of box office performance. The first day collection of Guntur Kaaram is out, and it has collected 50 crores worldwide. On the other hand, Salaar collected around 150 crores worldwide on its opening day itself. There is a huge gap between the box office numbers of both films. Only time will tell if Guntur Kaaram will have a great box office performance just like Salaar. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram Twitter Review: Mahesh Babu impresses but director Trivikram disappoints fans; check shocking reactions