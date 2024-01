Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Mahesh Babu's latest film was released on January 12, 2024, and made an impressive opening of around 50 crores worldwide. Despite receiving mixed responses from film critics, most people praised Mahesh Babu's performance, carrying the entire film on his shoulders. However, director Trivikram Srinivas has been criticized for not delivering an impressive direction. The box office collection for Day 2 has been released, indicating that the film saw a decline in its collection on the second day. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu's film fails to defeat Prabhas' Salaar, collects THIS much on opening day

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day of its release, the movie Guntur Kaaram saw a dip in its collection. The film collected around 13 crores approximately net in India, which is definitely a setback for the makers as on Day 1, the movie collected a whopping amount of 41.30 crore net in India. Usually, weekends help movies to register more cash, however, Mahesh Babu's film seems to have failed to captivate the audience's attention during the weekend. The makers of Guntur Kaaram have announced that on the second day, the movie managed to collect around 94 crores worldwide.

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Fails to defeat Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's Jailer

Mahesh Babu's film Guntur Kaaram has unfortunately failed to break any box office records. In terms of second day box office collection, Guntur Kaaram lags behind Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's Jailer. On the second day, Rajinikanth's film Jailer collected around 135 crores worldwide, while Vijay's Leo crossed 148.5 crores worldwide. Mahesh's film, which has collected 94 crores worldwide on day 2, certainly needs to improve if it wants to break the box office records of other blockbuster movies.