Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Mahesh Babu starrer released on 12 January 2024. The film opened to mixed responses from film critics as well as the audience. While Mahesh was highly praised for his impeccable acting in Guntur Kaaram, director Trivikram Srinivas was criticized for his direction. However, the movie did open to good box office numbers. On day 1, the film collected around 50 crores worldwide, of which 41.0 crore was collected in India. Unfortunately, the film's box office collection is seeing a constant decline; on the second day, the film collected around 13 crores. And now the first Sunday box office collection is out and doesn't look quite impressive. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram: Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Mahesh Babu's film; calls it 'Massiest Movie'

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 3

On the 3rd day, which was a Sunday, the makers of Guntur Kaaram expected to collect colossal box office numbers. The film collected around 14.25 crore on its 3rd day. After three days, the total net India collection for Guntur Kaaram now stands at 69.1 crore. We will get to know whether the film will pick up pace or fall flat at the box office by this week itself. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu's film fails to defeat Prabhas' Salaar, collects THIS much on opening day

Mahesh Babu starrer fails to defeat these Prabhas' film records

Mahesh Babu's film haven't smashed any box office records till now. The film is struggling to make a good hold at the box office. Guntur Kaaram needs to do better to defeat Prabhas' films. On the 3rd day of the release, Radhe Shyam collected 24 crores, whereas another Prabhas film, Saaho, collected a whopping amount of 56.78 crore. In both cases, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram has failed to defeat Prabhas films at the box office.