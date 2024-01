HanuMan has been released and due to the good word of mouth the film has seen above 50 percent growth at the box office and the makers couldn't be more happier. Teja Sajja has become an overnight star after the release of HanuMan. Trade expert Taran Adarsh too is amazed at the box office growth on day 2 and feels that the film will do wonders as there is no strong competition until Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter releases that is on January 25, 2023. Also Read - HanuMan: Makers of Teja Sajja starrer file complaint to TFPC against theatres not screening their film

Taran Adarsh tweet rerads, ""#HanuMan gathers speed [+88.37%] on Day 2 [Sat], with mass pockets driving its biz… The glowing word of mouth should ensure a higher Day 3 [Sun], in fact it will comfortably go past ₹ 10 cr *opening weekend*, which is an excellent result… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 6.20 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. The advantage #HanuMan enjoys is the lack of competition in mass pockets mainly, which is contributing to its biz… Additionally, the lack of major releases - till #Fighter [25 Jan] - should help #HanuMan cement its status.". Also Read - HanuMan makers donate THIS whopping amount towards Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction

Teja Sajja is blown away with the kind of response HanuMan has been releasing and admits that this will be the benchmark of his career. In an interview with a South website, Teja expressed his gratitude towards the success of HanuMan and said," I am very happy indeed. The movie is getting an extraordinary response from all corners. Audiences are lapping up the film. I am surprised to see the response from other languages. I am familiar with Telugu audiences, but the other language audiences don’t even know me. I am overwhelmed looking at the box office numbers. HanuMan will remain a benchmark film in my career. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the audience.".

The makers of HanuMan are only hoping that the goon excels at the box office and becomes the biggest hit of 2024.