HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Indeed, great news for the makers of the Teja Sajja starrer. HanuMan, which initially opened with a lukewarm response at the box office, has now managed to emerge as the first hit of the year. HanuMan got an opening of 8 crores at the box office on the first day of its release. On the second day, the film collected 12.53 crore net across India. And now, on Sunday, the third day of its release, the movie saw a massive jump in collections. It collected around 16 crore net across India, thus finally managing to beat Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram at the box office. How? Read on to know more.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3

Weekends are a ray of hope for the theatrically released films. Filmmakers and actors hope that the box office collection of their respective released films will see a massive jump. Teja Sajja's film passed the weekend test, registering colossal box office numbers. It is remarkable that despite tough competition from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's film has managed to outshine it. With the film collecting 16 crore net across India on the 3rd day, the total box office collection of HanuMan now stands at 40.15 crore in the domestic market.

HanuMan beats Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram at Box Office

HanuMan has been declared the first hit of the year by trade experts. Teja Sajja's film has achieved yet another milestone, surpassing Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram at the box office. On the third day, Guntur Kaaram collected 14.25 crore, while Teja Sajja's film collected an impressive 16 crore, net across India, respectively. Hence, the clear winner on the 3rd day at the box office was HanuMan. It would be interesting to see if HanuMan continues beating Guntur Kaaram at the box office or if the tables turn in the coming days.