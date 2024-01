HanuMan has emerged as one of the most successful Telugu films of late. The collections of the mytho-superhero movie has surprised one and all. HanuMan did well in the Hindi market as well as overseas. Now, it has attained one more milestone. It seems HanuMan has made profits from its theatrical release to the tune of above Rs 100 crores. This is a new record for the film. Of late, many expensive pan-India films have been sold for huge amounts to OTT platforms. Plus, there are satellite rights. In that scenario, it becomes tough to ascertain what is a genuine hit. Also Read - HanuMan box office collection Day 2: Teja Sajja starrer sees a huge jump; expected to mint massive money before Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter

HanuMan joins elite list of movies from Telugu film industry

HanuMan has come as a surprise package for all. The film has made Rs 275 crores so far from the global box office. It was made on a tight budget of Rs 50 crores. This means it has a clear theatrical profit of more than Rs 100 crores. The only other Telugu films to achieve the same are the Baahubali series and RRR. So, Prasanth Varma is the second filmmaker after SS Rajamouli to achieve this feat.

HanuMan creates record at global box office

HanuMan is the biggest Makar Sankranthi film for Tollywood in 92 years. It is a superb feat. It has made USD 5 million plus at the US box office. It is still ahead of Fighter which has made USD 4 million plus so far. It made Rs 125 crores plus in the Telugu speaking areas and a little more than Rs 51 crores overseas. In Hindi, it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja have announced Jai Hanuman, the next movie.