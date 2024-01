After Kantara from the Kannada film industry, we are seeing a mania for Hanuman at pan-India level. The Prasanth Varma movie is setting records at the box office. It has overtaken Guntur Kaaram in some of the markets. HanuMan is being loved for its modern story-telling and exceptional VFX. Made on a tight budget, the VFX of the movie is better than Adipurush. The film is doing roaring business at the North America box office. It is emerging as one of the biggest markets for Indian movies in recent times. It has overtaken the collection of movies like Salaar, Baahubali One and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in that belt.

HanuMan beats Baahubali One in North America market

HanuMan is doing well pan-India as well as in the overseas market. The first Sunday collections of the movie are outstanding. It has beaten Salaar and Baahubali One. On the other hand, Guntur Kaaram has not performed as per its expectations. Teja Sajja is the hero of HanuMan who becomes a superhero to save the world. The special effects are being lauded by one and all on social media. There has been an online war between supporters of HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram with both alleging that fake social media handles are spreading negativity about the films.

The top five Sunday grossers of North America market from Telugu film industry

Baahubali 2 — $2,334,714

RRR — $1,580,324

Hanuman* — $750,060–382 Locs

Salaar Ceasefire — $726,506

Baahubali — $725,761

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo — $615,484

HanuMan headed towards Rs 100 crore at the box office

Hanuman is near the figure of Rs 100 crore gross at the box office. The collections in the Hindi belt are improving by the day. The fourth day has been the biggest for the movie in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Hindi speaking states.