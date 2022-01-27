Bobby Deol celebrates his 53rd birthday today, 27th January. It's a testament to the kind love and popularity the star enjoys to this day from his fan, even after more than 25 years in the film industry, that he keeps being showered with wishes, blessings and all manner of fan-made gifts on his special day, be it virtually or in person. Even Bobby Deol's debut web series, Aashram, receiving the kind of acclaim and viewership that it did, reminiscent of his heyday back in the 90s and early 2000s on the big screen, is testament to the stardom that he still enjoys. Also Read - Aashram 3 MEGA UPDATE: Bobby Deol starrer set to return this year, but conditions applied [EXCLUSIVE]

Speaking of Bobby's heydays, did you know the actor had delivered seven hit movies at the box office in the first four years since his debut – a very, very rare feat for any actor in the 90s and early 2000s, a period known for more flops than hits, especially for a new actor, with having debuted in 1995. Here's the entire list of his movies released during this period and how they fared at the box office...

Barsaat (1995): ₹19.19 crore nett - Superhit

Gupt (1997): ₹18.23 crore nett - Superhit

(1997): ₹7.26 crore nett - Flop

Kareeb (1998): ₹6.82 crore nett - Flop

Soldier (1998): ₹21.37 crore nett - Superhit

Dillagi (1999): ₹10.51 crore nett - Flop

Badal (2000): ₹15.38 crore nett - Hit

Hum To Mohabbat Karega (2000): ₹5 crore nett - Flop

Bichhoo (2000): ₹10.69 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Aashiq (2001): ₹10.34 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Ajnabee (2001): ₹17.04 crore nett - Hit

We've also got the latest update on Bobby Deol's super-successful OTT show, Aashram, which streams on MX Player, so if you're a diehard fan, then this is the moment you've been waiting for. A well-placed source close to the actor has exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that plans are in place for Aashram 3, created by , to release this year itself. The shoot is apparently almost over and if post-production, too, finishes on time, then Aashram season 3 should definitely release later this year.

And on that note, we'll sign off, wishing Bobby Deol a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.