Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Aashram star delivered 7 hits in first 4 years since debut; rare feat in the 90s – view list and box office collections

Before questioning the stardom of Bobby Deol, take note that he had delivered seven hit movies at the box office in the first four years since his debut; a very, very rare feat for any actor in the 90s and early 2000s, especially for a new actor