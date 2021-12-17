While John Abraham admittedly doesn't enjoy the same crazy fan-following as the Khans, or Devgn, Akshay or Hrithik, he still commands an impressive and loyal fan-base in his own right, much of which has been accumulated courtesy his strongman persona or cool-biker avatar in hardcore, mainstream, masala movies. Today, 17th December, the star celebrates his 49th birthday, and what better occasion to take a trip down memory lane with John Abraham's biggest hit movies at the box office than on his special day. So, without further ado, here are his films that set the box office on fire... Also Read - Attack teaser OUT: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh promise an edge-of-the-seat experience of India's first super-soldier

Back in 2003, John Abraham debuted with a sleeper hit, Jism, whose commercial success many credit to 's sex appeal and her steamy scenes with John, but overlook that it was a pretty well-made thriller. Then came, , the movie that made a star and made every guy wish he rode a foreign sports bike back then as they weren't easily available in India. Following a few flops, the star bounced back with Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Dostana and New York (quality wise, his best movie yet).

Then came a prolonged lull period, with the sequels, and , being the only saving graces between, and it was only since 2015 onward that John really found consistency at the box office with Welcome Back, , Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and . So, without further ado, check out the box-office collections and verdicts of these movies below:

Jism (2003) - Rs. 8.14 crore nett - Hit

Dhoom (2004) - Rs. 31.60 crore nett - Superhit

Garam Masala (2005) - Rs. 29 crore nett - Hit

Taxi No. 9211 (2006) - Rs. 19.59 crore nett - Semi-hit

Dostana (2008) - Rs. 44.38 crore nett - Semi-hit

New York (2009) - Rs. 45.39 crore nett - Hit

Housefull 2 (2012) - Rs. 106 crore nett - Superhit

Race 2 (2013) - Rs. 100.45 crore nett - Semi-hit

Welcome Back (2015) - Rs. 96.69 crore nett - Semi-hit

Dishoom (2016) - Rs. 70 crore nett - Semi-hit

Parmanu (2018) - Rs. 65.89 crore nett - Semi-hit

Satyameva Jayate (2018) - Rs. 90.39 crore nett - Superhit

Batla House (2019) - Rs. 97.18 crore nett - Superhit

Happy birthday once again, John. Here's wishing that many more of your forthcoming movies