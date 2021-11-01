The biggest superstar in the whole wide world from any field turns 56 years old tomorrow. Since 1992 (and even before that if we were to consider his work on TV) Shah Rukh Khan has been serenading us and winning us over with sheer charm, charisma, magnetism, indelible performances, timeless movies and stupendous box office. As we get ready to bring in SRK's birthday tomorrow, I've decided to compile a timeline of King Khan's greatest hits, dating back to 1992's Deewana right till 2016's Dear Zindagi, which well and truly make him the indisputable, unconquerable, irreplaceable Baadshah of Bollywood. Also Read - Celebration time at Mannat as Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday kicks-in; flowers, cakes and gifts start flowing in – watch

Check out every Shah Rukh Khan hit at the box office below:

Deewana (1992) - Rs. 7.75 crore nett - Superhit

Raju ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) - Rs. 2.50 crore nett - Semi-Hit

(1993) - Rs. 7.75 crore nett - Superhit

Darr (1993) - Rs. 10.75 crore nett - Blockbuster

(1994) - Rs. 3.88 crore nett - Semi-Hit

(1995) - Rs. 35.29 crore nett - Blockbuster

(1995) - Rs. 63.31 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster

(1995) - Rs. 8.61 crore nett - Hit

Yes Boss (1996) - Rs. 11.33 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Pardes (1996) - Rs. 22.83 crore nett - Superhit

(1996) - Rs. 34.97 crore nett - Blockbuster

(1998) - Rs. 46.87 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster

Baadshah (1999) - Rs. 14.87 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Josh (2000) - Rs. 17.83 crore nett - Semi-Hit

(2000) - Rs. 41.88 crore nett - Blockbuster

(2001) - Rs. 55.65 crore nett - Blockbuster

Devdas (2002) - Rs. 41.67 crore nett - Hit

Chalte Chalte (2003) - Rs. 19.44 crore nett - Hit

(2003) - Rs. 38.55 crore nett - Hit

(2004) - Rs. 36.20 crore nett - Hit

Veer-Zaara (2004) - Rs. 41.86 crore nett - Superhit

(2006) - Rs. 44.41 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Don (2006) - Rs. 50.35 crore nett - Hit

(2007) - Rs. 79.42 crore nett - Blockbuster

(2007) - Rs. 67.69 crore nett - Blockbuster

(2008) - Rs. 84.68 crore nett - Blockbuster

(2010) - Rs. 72.83 crore nett - Hit

Don 2 (2011) - Rs. 106.44 crore nett - Hit

(2011) - Rs. 120.85 crore nett - Hit

(2013) - Rs. 227.13 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster

Happy New Year (2014) - Rs. 178.41 crore nett - Superhit

Dear Zindagi (2016) - Rs. 68.16 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Happy birthday, , our KING! Can't wait for your next bumper hit at the box office.