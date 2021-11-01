The biggest superstar in the whole wide world from any field turns 56 years old tomorrow. Since 1992 (and even before that if we were to consider his work on TV) Shah Rukh Khan has been serenading us and winning us over with sheer charm, charisma, magnetism, indelible performances, timeless movies and stupendous box office. As we get ready to bring in SRK's birthday tomorrow, I've decided to compile a timeline of King Khan's greatest hits, dating back to 1992's Deewana right till 2016's Dear Zindagi, which well and truly make him the indisputable, unconquerable, irreplaceable Baadshah of Bollywood. Also Read - Celebration time at Mannat as Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday kicks-in; flowers, cakes and gifts start flowing in – watch
Check out every Shah Rukh Khan hit at the box office below:
Deewana (1992) - Rs. 7.75 crore nett - Superhit
Raju ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) - Rs. 2.50 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Baazigar (1993) - Rs. 7.75 crore nett - Superhit
Darr (1993) - Rs. 10.75 crore nett - Blockbuster
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) - Rs. 3.88 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Karan Arjun (1995) - Rs. 35.29 crore nett - Blockbuster
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) - Rs. 63.31 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster
Ram Jaane (1995) - Rs. 8.61 crore nett - Hit
Yes Boss (1996) - Rs. 11.33 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Pardes (1996) - Rs. 22.83 crore nett - Superhit
Dil To Pagal Hai (1996) - Rs. 34.97 crore nett - Blockbuster
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) - Rs. 46.87 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster
Baadshah (1999) - Rs. 14.87 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Josh (2000) - Rs. 17.83 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Mohabbatein (2000) - Rs. 41.88 crore nett - Blockbuster
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) - Rs. 55.65 crore nett - Blockbuster
Devdas (2002) - Rs. 41.67 crore nett - Hit
Chalte Chalte (2003) - Rs. 19.44 crore nett - Hit
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) - Rs. 38.55 crore nett - Hit
Main Hoon Na (2004) - Rs. 36.20 crore nett - Hit
Veer-Zaara (2004) - Rs. 41.86 crore nett - Superhit
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) - Rs. 44.41 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Don (2006) - Rs. 50.35 crore nett - Hit
Chak De India (2007) - Rs. 79.42 crore nett - Blockbuster
Om Shanti Om (2007) - Rs. 67.69 crore nett - Blockbuster
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) - Rs. 84.68 crore nett - Blockbuster
My Name Is Khan (2010) - Rs. 72.83 crore nett - Hit
Don 2 (2011) - Rs. 106.44 crore nett - Hit
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2011) - Rs. 120.85 crore nett - Hit
Chennai Express (2013) - Rs. 227.13 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster
Happy New Year (2014) - Rs. 178.41 crore nett - Superhit
Dear Zindagi (2016) - Rs. 68.16 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan, our KING! Can't wait for your next bumper hit at the box office.
