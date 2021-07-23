Happy birthday Suriya: 4 Hindi remakes of the Singam superstar that prove his movies are a lucky charm for Bollywood filmmakers

Tamil cinema superstar Suriya brings in his 46th birthday today. The immensely popular actor worldwide rings in his 46th birthday today. And it goes without saying that most of the popularity has been achieved through some memorable films and indelible performances in them. In a career spanning over two decades, Suriya has acted in every type of movie and tried his hand at all types of roles you name them, leaving a large footprint on many of them, amassing more and more fans along the way. So much so that even Bollywood turned out to be quite a fan of his, remaking his films even before remaking South movies in the Hindi film industry became a fad. Also Read - Director A.R. Murugadoss to bring together Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu in the biggest Tamil-Telugu multi-starrer ever?

You'd be surprised to know that Bollywood filmmakers have been remaking Suriya's Tamil classics as far back as in 19994, when the first movie, Aaytha Ezhuthu, got its Hindi film adaptation by its own Director, . Since then more of his movies like Ghajini (again by the original Director, A.R. Murugadoss), followed by Kaakha Kaakha and . Ghajini was remade by the same name, starring , while Kaakha Kaakha and Singam became Force and with and (again after Yuva) stepping into Suriya's shoes.

All four remakes were relative commercial successes besides receiving favourable to great reviews, while Ghajini proved to be an all-time blockbuster and also the first Indian movie ever (not just Hindi movie) to breach the Rs. 100-crore (nett) threshold.

Check out the box office collections of every Suriya remake along with their verdicts below:

Yuva (2004) - Rs. 14.25 crore nett [Verdict: Above Average]

Ghajini (2008) - Rs. 114.10 crore nett [Verdict: All-Time Blockbuster]

Singham (2011) - Rs. 100.38 crore nett [Verdict: Blockbuster]

Force (2011) - Rs. 25.72 crore nett [Verdict: Average]

Soorarai Pottru has already been announced as the next Suriya film that'll get a Bollywood adaptation, with the superstar himself producing it. Will it also achieve the same critical and commercial success as his other Hindi film remakes and continue the trend of his movies continuing to be a lucky charm for Bollywood filmmakers. Well, it certainly has all the ingredients to do so. Let's wait and watch.