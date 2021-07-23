Happy birthday Suriya: 4 Hindi remakes of the Singam superstar that prove his movies are a lucky charm for Bollywood filmmakers

In a career spanning over two decades, Suriya has acted in every type of movie and tried his hand at all types of roles you name them, leaving a large footprint on many of them, so much so that even Bollywood turned out to be quite a fan of his, remaking his films even before remaking South movies in the Hindi film industry became a fad