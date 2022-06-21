As we're about to celebrate the one and only Thalapathy Vijay's birthday tomorrow, we thought of taking you on a little trip down memory lane with the superstar's very first blockbuster, the film that made him what he is today and earned him the sobriquet of the “Thalapathy” of Tamil cinema. Before Mersal, Bigil, Master, Theri, Thuppakki, Kaththi or any of those movies, there was Poove Unakkaga – the film that finally gave him not only his first hit, but his first out-an-out blockbuster. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik gets mobbed by screaming female fans in Cape Town; his reaction will bowl you over [Exclusive]

Thalapathy Vijay's first blockbuster, Poove Unakkaga

None of Vijay's movies released before Poove Unakkaga, since his first movie as a grownup in 1992, really clicked at the box office, but it all changed with in 1996, when he delivered his first blockbuster and became an overnight sensation. Made on a budget of just ₹2.5 crore, the movie collected more than ₹10 crore gross at the box office (that's like ₹100 crore+ today), completed an astonishing 366 days in many theatres, and had to eventually be removed from cinema halls only to to make way for the upcoming. Diwali releases.

About Thalapathy 66

After Beast, the next big release of Thalapathy Vijay is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, set to release for Pongal 2023. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady while Prakash Raj, Prabhudeva and others are on board as key supporting characters. Vamshi Paidipally, who's previously made his mark in Telugu cinema with hits like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri and Maharshi, will direct the movie while S Thaman will score the music. Now, the latest we hear is that Thalapathy 66 could be Vijay's first multiverse film.

Thalapathy 66 to be Vijay's first multiverse film

Word is that Thalapathy 66 could follow Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram's path by becoming Vijay's first multiverse films. The internet and Thalapathy Vijay fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of the superstar's upcoming movie, which ties up with previous titles from his filmography, and speculations are now running rife with which Thalapathy Vijay movies will Thalapathy 66 tie up with in a multiverse story, just like how Vikram recently did with Kaithi and the 1986 Vikram.