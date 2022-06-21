Happy birthday Vijay: Before Thalapathy 66, Master, Bigil and Mersal, THIS was the superstar's first blockbuster that gave him his sobriquet

None of Thalapathy Vijay's movies released before Poove Unakkaga, since his first movie as a grownup in 1992, really clicked at the box office, but it all changed with in 1996, when he delivered his first blockbuster and became an overnight sensation