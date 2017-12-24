Hello box office collection day 3: Akhil Akkineni’s film remains strong in USA, collects Rs 3.29 crore

Akhil Akkineni's Hello is performing extremely well at the USA box office. The Telugu film has managed to remain rock-steady and raked in Rs 3.29 crore in the American market. Despite clashing with the mega movie like Tiger Zinda Hai, the film has surprised everyone with its superb performance. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the collections on his Twitter account, "Telugu film #Hello crosses half-million mark in USA... Shows SOLID trending...Thu $ 213,588 Fri $ 152,670 Sat $ 148,016 Total: $ 514,274 [₹ 3.29 cr]@Rentrak" Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab leaked online; Allu Arjun's Pushpa teaser unveiled

While there was a huge debate in the industry as Hello was clashing with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Nagarjuna Akkineni, the father of Akhil and the producer of the film was least bothered about it. He said, “How can we oppose the release of a Hindi film just because it is expected to be a success? That’s not healthy competition. In my times, so many of my Telugu films were dubbed and released in Hindi. At that time, nobody opposed my dubbed appearance in Mumbai’s theatres. So now when Bollywood films, or for that matter Hollywood spectacles, are our competition we should be thinking of equalling not killing the competition.”

Hello is directed by Vikram Kumar, who previously helmed Suriya's 24. The story of Hello follows a boy who is on the lookout for his soulmate who eh separated from when they were children. The film also has a racy edge to it, with Akhil taking on deadly daredevil stunts. The film also features actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in a lead role. Hello is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios banner and Anup Rubens has scored the music.