Heropanti 2 began on a respectable note at the box office, but only because of the massive block bookings on day 1, Friday, 29th April, by its investors, which helped it open at ₹7 crore nett. Since then though it's been all 1-way traffic downward, with the Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and starrer falling alarmingly over the weekend. Heropanati 2 saw a major drop on day 2, Saturday, 30th April, bringing in ₹4.50 crore nett, and it has dipped futher by about another 20% on day 3, Sunday, collecting approximately just ₹4.20 crore nett, to bring the 3-day first weekend total of the Ahmed Khan directorial to a paltry ₹15.70 crore nett at the box office. Also Read - Internet sensation Kili Paul attacked by 5 men; reveals frightening details

Check out Heropanti 2's first weekend box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹7 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.50 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.20 crore nett

Total (3 days): ₹15.70 crore nett Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SHOCKING TWIST: Akshara to get ANGRY with Abhimanyu at AbhiRa wedding due to THIS girl

On the other hand, Runway 34 started slow out of the gate at the box office, collecting an alarming ₹3.25 crore nett on day 1, Friday, 29th April. The growth over the weekend needed to come and needed to come in dollops if the , and starrer had any hope of making a fist of it in the long run. The film did grow on day 2, bringing in ₹4.75 crore nett on Saturday, 30th April. That was only half the battle though an all eyes were then trained on day 3, Thankfully, Runway 34 has maintained a strong upward trend at the box office, jumping by about 50% on Sunday, 1st May, with a haul of around ₹7.50 crore nett, taking its 3-day approximate first weekend total to a respectable ₹15.50. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan come face to face for the first time after rumoured breakup; picture goes VIRAL – deets inside

Check out Runway 34's first weekend box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.25 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.75 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹7.50 crore nett

Total (3 days): ₹15.50 crore nett

In addition, the smart budgeting (₹65 crore including print and adverstising) by Ajay Devgn, who's also the producer and Director of Runway 34, plus a sizeable recovery from satellite, digital, music and other rights, has ensured that the movie doesn't need a huge amount to become a profitable venture in its theatrical run.