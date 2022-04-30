Heropanti 2 box office Day 1: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddi Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer fails to make a double-digit number on its opening day

Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria is now out in theatres. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and is the second instalment and a sequel to 2014's Heropanti which featured Tiger and in the lead. Heropanti 2 talks about Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who is one of the most wanted criminals in the cyber world. He wants to rob a chain of Indian banks and only Babloo can stop him. Babloo played by Tiger Shroff, is a hacker. Tiger Shroff's action sequences were yet again widely appreciated by the masses. The movie opened to an occupancy of about 25% state reports. It has managed to mint Rs 6.250 to 6.50 crore, states Box Office India. That's one of the lowest openings for Tiger Shroff. Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's full film in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and more

The report stated that the bulk bookings were the lowest for Heropanti 2 compared to Tiger Shroff's other films. As per Box Office India, Tiger Shroff's highest opener has been Hrithik Roshan starrer War. His films, Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 also had double-digit openings. Also Read - Heropanti 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff's charisma can't save this action abomination on harmful steroids

Heropanti 2 has opened up to mixed reviews. BollywoodLife's movie critic Russel D'Silva gave the movie 1 and a half stars and wrote, "Heropanti is not even laughably bad. It's just a meandering mess, overflowing with all brawn, no brains, and the brawn, too, being unable to derive some semblance of adrenaline-junkie pleasure. Tiger Shroff is amazing at what he does and is improving with each film, but he seriously needs to let go of filmmakers who're trying to piggyback on his stardom and charism since they don't have the first clue about directing a film." Also Read - Runway 34 or Heropanti 2: Which film will get a better opening on day 1 and why? Will KGF 2 pose a threat? [EXCLUSIVE]

On the work front of Tiger Shroff, the actor has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and with . Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, will be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside , and .